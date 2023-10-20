Watch pro-choice crowd become pro-life before your eyes

Confronted with the reality of abortion, one woman was brought to tears before she explained, "I didn't know that was an actual person."

The Center for Bioethical Reform (CBR) UK made waves on social media recently by rereleasing a 2019 video of people being interviewed at random on a city street about their views on abortion. Every individual questioned expressed a typical pro-choice stance until faced with a video of actual medical abortions being performed on babies at 10-24 weeks gestation. [Warning: After the interviews, the viewer has the option to watch the actual, graphic abortion footage at www.abortionreality.com.]

Prior to watching the abortion footage, one of the women questioned said, “Everyone has the right to do what they feel is right in their own life.” The film then shows her wiping tears from her eyes as she’s faced with actual abortion footage. Her response: “No — that baby is too big. Sorry, I can’t look … I didn’t know that was an actual person.”

The Center for Bioethical Reform UK describes its purpose as one to never condemn anyone for past abortions but to protect children and mothers from future abortions. The group condemns all violence against those who perform, procure, or promote abortion and refuses to work or be associated with any group or individual who refuses to condemn such violence.

“Join us,” their website states, “to educate society on the humanity of the unborn child and the reality of abortion.”

While the CBR UK is not an expressly Christian organization, its website noted that the founders of CBR UK and many on its staff are “committed Christ followers.” It says on the website’s Statement of Faith: