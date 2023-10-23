Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Feeling down? Let the Psalms lift you up (New video)

When the challenges of life seem too great to bear, try turning to the Book of Psalms. These ancient hymns will raise your mind to God and uplift your spirit.

The Psalms express the deepest cries and longings of the human heart. During times of trouble, uncertainty, or personal challenges they express in prayer our longing for God. They give us words to lift to God both in the midst of joy and sorrow. They also give us hope that God has a plan for us and uplift our spirits even in the most difficult times.

king David playing harp
