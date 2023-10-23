The Psalms express the deepest cries and longings of the human heart. During times of trouble, uncertainty, or personal challenges they express in prayer our longing for God. They give us words to lift to God both in the midst of joy and sorrow. They also give us hope that God has a plan for us and uplift our spirits even in the most difficult times.
Feeling down? Let the Psalms lift you up (New video)
John Touhey - published on 10/23/23
