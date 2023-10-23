Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Monday 23 October |
Saint of the Day: Bl. Esther Paniagua Alonso and Bl. María C...
Aleteia logo
Church
separateurCreated with Sketch.

Pope Francis, Joe Biden discuss ongoing conflicts over the phone 

Pope-Francis-meeting-with-US-President-Joe-Biden-AFP

HANDOUT / VATICAN MEDIA / AFP

I.Media - Isabella H. de Carvalho - published on 10/23/23

In a 20-minute phone call on Sunday, October 22, Pope Francis and US President Joe Biden discussed "the need to identify paths to peace."

Pope Francis and the president of the United States, Joe Biden, spoke on the phone for around 20 minutes on the afternoon of Sunday, October 22, 2023, the Vatican press office announced on the same day. Their conversation “focused on situations of conflict in the world and the need to identify paths to peace,” the statement said.

After praying the midday Angelus prayer earlier the same day, Pope Francis had renewed his appeal for peace in the Holy Land, while highlighting also the continuing conflict in Ukraine. “War is always a defeat; it is a destruction of human fraternity. Brothers, stop! Stop!,” he said. 

The United States is currently providing financial and military support to the Israeli and Ukrainian armies. On Friday, October 20, President Biden presented the US Congress with a new funding plan for aid to its allies, allotting $61.4 billion for Ukraine and $14.3 billion for Israel.

President Biden visited Israel on October 18. He supported the dispatch of the first humanitarian convoys to the Gaza Strip, and announced that the United States intended to send 100 million dollars in humanitarian aid for the Palestinian people, enabling a “continued flow” of aid into the Gaza Strip.

Joe Biden visited Pope Francis on October 29, 2021, in the Vatican. Their meeting lasted an hour and fifteen minutes.

Pope Francis General Audience October 18 2023
Read more:Pope: Take just one side in this conflict, the side of peace
Tags:
IsraelPalestinePope FrancisUnited States
Support Aleteia!

Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Support Aleteia with a gift today!

jour1_V2.gif
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening

Entrust your prayer intentions to our network of monasteries

Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.