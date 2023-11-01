Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Wednesday 01 November |
The Solemnity of All Saints
Aleteia logo
Church
separateurCreated with Sketch.

Christians renew consecration to Our Lady of Palestine: “Hope is hard to find”

Celebration of Our Lady Queen of Palestine

Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem

John Burger - published on 11/01/23

Fewer people attend annual celebration as Israel advances on Gaza Strip.

As Israel was beginning a ground invasion of the Gaza Strip in response to Hamas’ terrorist attack of October 7, Catholics in the Holy Land conducted a toned-down celebration of the annual feast of Our Lady Queen of Palestine

The Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, presided at an October 29 Mass for Our Lady Queen of Palestine and the Holy Land, main patroness of the Patriarchate of Jerusalem.  

The celebration took place at the Shrine of Our Lady in Deir Rafat, a religious site midway between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, built in 1927. Several bishops and priests concelebrated. A few faithful managed to attend, joining the Monastic Sisters of Bethlehem who live there. 

Although this year’s celebration did not see the normal crowds, many Catholics celebrated in their parishes and prayed for Our Lady’s intercession for peace in the Holy Land.  

“Thanks to Our Lady, who loves to gather her children around her, we meet here today,” Cardinal Pizzaballa said in his Mass homily. “As we consecrate again our beloved diocese and land to her care, we also entrust ourselves to God – meaning to not worry and have full confidence and trust in His divine care and wisdom, especially in the current times we are living in, where hope seems hard to find.” 

The Word became flesh

He also emphasized the importance of reading the Word of God in these difficult times, especially the Gospels: “Through one word, the incarnate Word, who is Life, came to be in the womb of Our Mother, the Virgin Mary, who proclaimed saying: ‘My soul proclaims the greatness of the Lord.’”  

The patriarch added: “This Word gave her life, so she could also give life to us. The common word we hear today in our world is of ‘control and pride’ while the Holy Passage indicates that The Word is a word for the ‘Humble and Meek,’ which is mentioned in this passage – ‘Blessed are the meek, for they will inherit the land’ (Mt. 5:5).” 

Cardinal Pizzaballa ended by asking for the intercession of Our Lady:

“May Our Mother, the Virgin Mary, comfort us and accompany us and help us submit to the Word of God, so that the seed of humility and trust grows in us.”  

After Communion, Auxiliary Bishop William Shomali, Vicar General, recited an Act of Consecration reconsecrating the Holy Land to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, asking Our Lady for the peace and protection of her beloved homeland.  

A traditional procession was held in the monastery yard, chanting Marian hymns and prayers for the peace of the Holy Land. 

OUR LADY OF PALESTINE
Read more:Our Lady of Palestine stands watch over land where she and Jesus walked
Security check in Jerusalem
Read more:What’s it like to be an American Christian living in Israel right now?
Tags:
Holy LandIsraelPalestine
Support Aleteia!

Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Support Aleteia with a gift today!

jour1_V2.gif
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening

Entrust your prayer intentions to our network of monasteries

Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.