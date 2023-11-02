Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Parish festivals: Let’s celebrate with the saints! (New video)

John Touhey - published on 11/02/23

Autumn is associated with falling leaves, pumpkins, Halloween candy, and turkeys... but it is also the time of year for the parish festivals.

From late summer through November, there are hundreds of parish festivals in dioceses across the US and beyond, often (but not always) associated with a saint’s feast day. Are these parish festivals really just fund-raising opportunities, or do they represent something more important? Watch the video above, then add your comments below!

