Move over, baby shower! The nesting party will allow you to truly enjoy your baby's early days.

A recent video shared on Instagram shows what happened when a pregnant mom decided to have a nesting party instead of the typical baby shower.

Typically women rush around “nesting” for their soon-to-be-born child towards the end of their pregnancy. This might involve doing household chores that often get left by the wayside. However, this is not always easy to achieve if there are other children in the home to look after.

In the video mom Antonia Lui, who already has two children, shared how her friends had gathered to give her something far more precious than a diaper bundle: they gave her their time.

And looking at the results, you can understand exactly why it could become the latest trend — especially for those who’ve already had children and don’t need that much baby equipment.

Lui explained that she had a list of chores she would love to get done before welcoming her third child. Her friend then printed out the chores and handed them out to the rest of the friends who were coming to join the nesting party.

All those jobs that are tricky to do with a big bump, as well as other children in the house, were done by the friends with a little supervision from the expectant mom.

A little extra bonus!

The friends also filled Lui’s freezer with meals they’d prepared for the family for when the new little bundle finally arrived. Allowing the family breathing space from the daily grind to really focus on their growing family.

And that’s not all. After the chores had been carried out, the friends sat down together to eat a meal. Again something that would have no doubt given them the time to discuss the joys and stresses of childbirth.

While the nesting party might not have the same fun elements of a baby shower, it is a wonderful way of reducing stress for any heavily pregnant woman preparing for their baby’s birth. It allows friends to be a real support to the family, while carrying out those tasks that are sometimes a little overwhelming at the best of times.

If you are adding to your family and wish to hold a nesting party consider these points:

Choose which jobs you’d really like to get done.

Choose a friend who can coordinate tasks.

Prioritize the ones that are most important to you in case time runs out.

Make sure you have some great music to listen to so your friends can clean and sort with energy and fun.

Have cleaning supplies ready if possible — especially if you have firm favorites.