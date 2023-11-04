Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Saturday 04 November |
Saint of the Day: St. Charles Borromeo
Aleteia logo
Inspiring Stories
separateurCreated with Sketch.

Parents celebrate daughter’s first 2 months with tribute to Mary

Bebê vestida com manto e coroa de Nossa Senhora Aparecida

Instagram / @thaymipg

Ricardo Sanches - published on 11/04/23

For the family, who attribute the pregnancy to Our Lady of Aparecida's intercession, the theme of little Esther's October celebration couldn't be anything different.

Life is to be celebrated! In different ways and all the time. That’s why many families, in addition to the tradition of birthdays, also celebrate their infants’ month anniversaries.

It’s usually a simple celebration, but some parents end up adopting a theme for the monthly parties. Most of the time, the inspiration has to do with kids motifs, movie characters, or superheroes. But one Brazilian couple decided to celebrate their little girl’s two-month birthday with a very special tribute: the theme was inspired by Our Lady of Aparecida, Patroness of Brazil.

Thaymi Godoy, the mother, dressed little Esther in a replica of Our Lady’s cloak that she bought near the national shrine of Our Lady in Aparecida in São Paulo. The baby even got the crown of Brazil’s patron saint, whose image was also on the top of the cake. And Esther seems to have been quite comfortable with all the to-do!

Bebê vestida com manto e coroa de Nossa Senhora Aparecida
Little Esther wearing a replica of the mantle of Our Lady of Aparecida her mom bought while visiting the shrine
Instagram / @thaymipg

Devotion to Our Lady of Aparecida

In a post on Instagram, Thaymi says that she went to the National Sanctuary of Aparecida with her husband in 2022 to consecrate their marriage and family to Our Lady. It was during her visit that she asked Our Lady for the grace of giving birth to a child.

And her prayer was swiftly answered: At the end of that year, she learned that she was pregnant!

“We ended 2022 with the best news in the world: we became parents! When I say that it was Our Lady of Aparecida who gave us Esther, I’m not exaggerating,” said Thaymi.

So it’s not surprising that she decided to make the theme of her daughter’s two-month anniversary inspired by the patron saint as a way of expressing her gratitude. “I decided to make the month of October (the month of Our Lady of Aparecida) a tribute to our mother, because through her intercession we have our long-dreamed-of daughter,” explained the mother.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by THAYMI E ESTHER ðŸ‘©â€ðŸ‘§ðŸ’• (@thaymipg)

Monumento em honra a Aparecida com 50 metros de altura
Read more:Brazil inaugurates giant statue of Our Lady of Aparecida
pexels-marcell-palmai-10361021.jpg
Read more:Nursing home recruits the cutest little helpers to bring joy to elderly residents
Nossa Senhora Aparecida
Read more:Pope Francis recalls the joy of entrusting his pontificate to Our Lady of Aparecida
Tags:
BabiesMarySaints
Support Aleteia!

Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Support Aleteia with a gift today!

jour1_V2.gif
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening

Entrust your prayer intentions to our network of monasteries

Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.