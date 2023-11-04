For the family, who attribute the pregnancy to Our Lady of Aparecida's intercession, the theme of little Esther's October celebration couldn't be anything different.

Life is to be celebrated! In different ways and all the time. That’s why many families, in addition to the tradition of birthdays, also celebrate their infants’ month anniversaries.

It’s usually a simple celebration, but some parents end up adopting a theme for the monthly parties. Most of the time, the inspiration has to do with kids motifs, movie characters, or superheroes. But one Brazilian couple decided to celebrate their little girl’s two-month birthday with a very special tribute: the theme was inspired by Our Lady of Aparecida, Patroness of Brazil.

Thaymi Godoy, the mother, dressed little Esther in a replica of Our Lady’s cloak that she bought near the national shrine of Our Lady in Aparecida in São Paulo. The baby even got the crown of Brazil’s patron saint, whose image was also on the top of the cake. And Esther seems to have been quite comfortable with all the to-do!

Little Esther wearing a replica of the mantle of Our Lady of Aparecida her mom bought while visiting the shrine Instagram / @thaymipg

Devotion to Our Lady of Aparecida

In a post on Instagram, Thaymi says that she went to the National Sanctuary of Aparecida with her husband in 2022 to consecrate their marriage and family to Our Lady. It was during her visit that she asked Our Lady for the grace of giving birth to a child.

And her prayer was swiftly answered: At the end of that year, she learned that she was pregnant!

“We ended 2022 with the best news in the world: we became parents! When I say that it was Our Lady of Aparecida who gave us Esther, I’m not exaggerating,” said Thaymi.

So it’s not surprising that she decided to make the theme of her daughter’s two-month anniversary inspired by the patron saint as a way of expressing her gratitude. “I decided to make the month of October (the month of Our Lady of Aparecida) a tribute to our mother, because through her intercession we have our long-dreamed-of daughter,” explained the mother.