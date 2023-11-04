The 2025 Year of Jubilee now has an official app

The app, "Iubilaeum25," will make it easy for the faithful to register for a Pilgrim Card and attend events throughout the Holy Year.

Preparations are well underway at the Vatican for the 2025 Year of Jubilee, a time of renewal and reconciliation in the Catholic Church. In June, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Pope’s secretary of state, opened the Jubilee 2025 Information Center to spread awareness of the year-long celebration and cater to the needs of pilgrims and tourists throughout 2025. Now, the Holy See has launched a dedicated app that will serve as a guide for its many events.

Called “Iubilaeum25,” the app is designed to make it easier to register for Jubilee events. Aleteia previously reported that the Vatican has already scheduled 37 events that will take place over 80 days throughout the year. Users of “Iubilaeum25” will be able to save the events they are most interested in, with the option to receive notifications when they approach.

According to Vatican News, the app will further equip attendees to access their personal area more quickly and receive a QR code for entry through the Holy Door. Only opened by the pope during a time of Jubilee, the Holy Door is scheduled to be opened on December 1, 2024, and will remain open for pilgrims until December 13, 2025.

Finally, the “Iubilaeum25” app will ease the acquisition of a Pilgrim Card for registered pilgrims. This free digital pass bears the name of the holder and is needed to take part in main Jubilee events, including organizing a pilgrimage to the Holy Door. The Pilgrim Card can only be acquired by registering as a pilgrim on the official Jubilee website, or through the “Iubilaeum25” app.

The app is already live in six languages, including English and Italian, and can be downloaded for iPhone and iPad through the App Store, while Android users can find it at Google Play.

