St. John Lateran, the cathedral of the Successor of Peter, was dedicated to the Lord 1,700 years ago. We begin a year of celebration.

Tradition tells us that Pope Sylvester (pope 314-335) was in the presence of the Emperor Constantine, who had gifted him the land for the church that they now stood at, to dedicate the impressive structure to the Lord. It was the year 324, just 11 years after the emperor’s Edict of Milan had established Christianity throughout the empire.

Today, 1,700 years later, began a year-long celebration of the anniversary of that event, beginning this November 9 and ending November 9, 2024.

The plaque on the front of the church spells it out: SACROS LATERAN ECCLES OMNIUM VRBIS ET ORBIS ECCLESIARVM MATER ET CAPUT — Most Holy Lateran Church, mother and head of all the churches in the city and the world.

The current rector is Cardinal Archpriest Angelo De Donatis, Vicar General for the Diocese of Rome. He celebrated solemn Mass beginning the year of celebrations. Priests marking their 25th and 50th anniversaries of Priestly Ordination also participated in the event.

Cardinal De Donatis reflects: