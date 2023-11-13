Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Monday 13 November |
Saint of the Day: St. Frances Xavier Cabrini
Aleteia logo
News
separateurCreated with Sketch.

Jordan’s Christmas to be solemn in respect of ongoing war

Christmas Canceled

Margarita Young | Shutterstock

J-P Mauro - published on 11/13/23

"We will focus only on the religious celebration, including worship services and songs inside the churches and nothing outside the churches."

Christians within the Kingdom of Jordan will celebrate the birth of Christ quietly in 2023, in respect of the immense loss of life in the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel. The move will eschew outward Christmas celebrations, while services will still take place in churches, albeit in a sober atmosphere.

According to Agenza Fides, the move to cancel Christmas festivities was initiated by the Council of Church Leaders in Jordan, a group that works to maintain interfaith relations in one of the most diverse nations in the Middle East. In 2023, there will be no holiday markets, no caroling or other street musical performances, no concerts or parades, and no public distribution of gifts to children. 

While there will be no outward celebrations of the Christmas season, Christian churches will continue to hold Christmas services. Father Rifat Bader, director of the Catholic Center for Studies and Media in the Jordanian capital, commented that churches will “focus on the spiritual meaning of Christmas.”

“We will focus only on the religious celebration, including worship services and songs inside the churches and nothing outside the churches,” Father Bader explained.

Father Bader went on to highlight the heroic efforts of two nuns from the Dominican Sisters of the Most Holy Rosary of Jerusalem, who are serving injured and displaced people taking refuge in Holy Family Parish, in Gaza.

Visit Florida Catholic to read more about these religious women’s selfless works in a time of war. 

Palestinians fleeing to the south of Gaza
Read more:Aid agency director tells Aleteia what it’s like in Gaza
Tags:
ChristmasJordanWar
Support Aleteia!

Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Support Aleteia with a gift today!

jour1_V2.gif
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening

Entrust your prayer intentions to our network of monasteries

Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.