7 Ways to use your faith to shrug off the winter blues

These activities reflect the season and your faith, and are great to do with kids!

Although Thanksgiving is nearly here, in the blink of an eye it will be Christmas. You might be feeling a little overwhelmed, or just a little down in the dumps as those dark nights set in. However, here are some ways to cast away any winter blues, and get prepared for Advent and Christmas at the same time, too — and this will certainly also help reduce stress!

Joyful Advent calendars

Create a Catholic-inspired Advent calendar filled with daily affirmations, verses, and small acts of kindness. Each day, open a new door and let the positive vibes of the season lift your spirits.

Heavenly hot cocoa parties

Host a cozy gathering with friends or family, complete with delicious hot cocoa and a sprinkle of Catholic trivia. See who can answer the most questions about saints, miracles, or even popes while sipping on your favorite winter beverage.

Saintly snow angels

Embrace the winter wonderland by making “saintly snow angels.” Instead of just lying in the snow, share stories about your favorite saints or blessings as you make your celestial imprints. It’s a unique way to blend faith and frosty fun.

Lively Christmas carol karaoke

Turn your living room into a karaoke stage with a Catholic twist. Sing your favorite Christmas carols and sprinkle in a few religious tunes for good measure. Bonus points for creativity and adding festive costumes!

Prayerful snowman building

Build snowmen with a prayerful twist. As you roll those snowballs, share prayers for family, friends, and even those who might be feeling a bit frosty themselves. It’s a chilly but heartfelt way to spread warmth.

Divine DIY decorations

Get crafty and make winter decorations inspired by your Catholic faith. Create ornaments featuring angels, Nativity scenes, or even miniature replicas of your favorite saints. It’s a hands-on way to infuse your home with holiday cheer.

Holy humor movie night

Host a movie night featuring films with a Catholic theme or a good dose of holy humor. Laughter is a fantastic remedy for the winter blues, and finding the lighter side of faith can be both entertaining and uplifting.