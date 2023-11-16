6 Important Bible verses for those who’ve lost a family pet

Death impacts us all in very different ways, whether it is the passing of a friend, family member, or colleague. However, the loss of a pet can also be quite devastating, especially for those who’ve relied on a four-legged friend or even an eight-legged one for comfort and companionship.
Often, people don’t appreciate just how impactful the loss of a pet can be on an individual, or on the family as a whole. Yet thankfully there is solace to be had in Scripture that can help alleviate the pain, and bring a sense of healing.
If you’ve lost one of God’s creatures, or you know someone who has, take a look at these passages to help find a little spiritual strength and comfort:
For the lot of mortals and the lot of beasts is the same lot; the one dies as well as the other. Both have the same life breath, and man has no advantage over the beasts, but all is vanity. Both go to the same place; both were made from the dust, and to the dust they both return.” Ecclesiastes 3:19-21
“Your justice is like the mighty mountains, your judgments like the mighty deep; all living creatures you sustain, Lord.” Psalm 36:6
He will wipe every tear from their eyes, and there shall be no more death or mourning, wailing or pain, for the old order has passed away.” Revelation 21:4
“The Lord is close to the brokenhearted, saves those whose spirit is crushed. Many are the troubles of the righteous, but the Lord delivers him from them all.” Psalm 34:18-19
He heals the brokenhearted and binds up their wounds.” Psalm 147:3
“I consider that the sufferings of this present time are as nothing compared with the glory to be revealed for us.” Romans 8:18