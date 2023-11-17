As his baby girl left for a huge trip across the ocean, this dad wanted her to know just how much he loved her.

Although we raise our kids to be independent, seeing them go out into the world on their own can be a gut-wrenching experience for parents. And it’s even harder when your child is crossing an ocean as they set off on life’s adventures.

This was recently just the case for one father as his daughter headed off on a big trip to Europe.

With his adventurous offspring, Camille Zea, safely on board her flight to Europe, the loving father hopped on his boat and headed out to sea so that his daughter could visualize one final goodbye. And he managed to time his special gesture to perfection.

As the plane took to the skies, it was possible for his daughter to see her father making the “infinity” sign thanks to the wake of the boat — that one sign representing his undying love.

While on board her flight, Camille — joined no doubt by a few passengers — must have shed a few tears. However, her father’s message was meaningful not just to his daughter, but to everyone who cherishes the father-daughter bond, and in fact any bond between a parent and their child.

By taking to the seas, the father reminded us of the lengths parents will go to for their children. And perhaps most importantly, how we should never shy away from sharing our undying love for those we hold dear.