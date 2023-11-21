Matt Maher rocks out on “Go Tell It on the Mountain” remake

Maher has completely reimagined the 19th-century hymn, supported by a strong performance from the massive choral group The Choir Room.

Matt Maher has been getting ready for the 2023 Christmas season by turning a 19th-century hymn into a rocking faith anthem. The award winning Christian songwriter has completely reimagined “Go Tell It on the Mountain” into a raucous song simply brimming with excitement and jubilation over the birth of Jesus Christ.

From the first moment of Maher’s rendition of the well-known hymn, we could tell that it would be nothing like what’s expected from a song that’s been around over a century. It begins with an urgent rhythm, driven by guitar and jingling bells. Matt sings through a new and very Maher-esque melody in verse, which yields to a chorus that weaves in the traditional melody in alternating lines with Maher’s soaring additions.

Maher was joined on the track by The Choir Room, a massive chorus with more than 1,000 members and counting. This Nashville-based choir takes in singers from all over and organizes them through a convenient app. The Choir Room’s contributions to “Go Tell It on the Mountain” include the entire second verse and the titular line in each of the choruses.

The song turns into a bit of a medley at the end, as Maher inserts the “Gloria” during an epic bridge section, which The Choir Room expertly assists him in building. Halfway through the “Gloria” section, Maher modulates to a higher key and finishes out the tune with all the bombast appropriate for the celebration of the birth of the savior of the world.

Matt Maher has an enormous body of religious themed music available to hear on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Music. Be sure to follow his official website to keep up with his releases.

The Choir Room has music available to listen to on YouTube as well. Learn more about this unique and enormous choir at their official website.