The dad of three joins Cross Catholic Outreach’s "Box of Joy" ministry to bring gifts, and a lot of joy, to youngsters this Christmas.

Former Disney star David Henrie is very vocal about his faith and his family. In fact, the popular actor regularly shares stories of his children, including the time his daughter was full of glee when she received a painting of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

However, the father of three has now shared with his millions of fans on social media his next exciting project, and it has nothing to do with his acting career, but his adorable kids are involved.

In the video below, Henrie explains how he has joined forces with Cross Catholic Outreach and their Christmas initiative: “Box of Joy.”

The program endeavors to provide children living in poverty with a little festive joy at Christmas, thanks to gifts that have been gathered through the efforts of complete strangers.