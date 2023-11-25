Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Saturday 25 November
Saint of the Day: St. Catherine of Alexandria
Actor David Henrie on mission to bring Christmas joy to kids in need

Cerith Gardiner - published on 11/25/23

The dad of three joins Cross Catholic Outreach’s "Box of Joy" ministry to bring gifts, and a lot of joy, to youngsters this Christmas.

Former Disney star David Henrie is very vocal about his faith and his family. In fact, the popular actor regularly shares stories of his children, including the time his daughter was full of glee when she received a painting of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

However, the father of three has now shared with his millions of fans on social media his next exciting project, and it has nothing to do with his acting career, but his adorable kids are involved.

In the video below, Henrie explains how he has joined forces with Cross Catholic Outreach and their Christmas initiative: “Box of Joy.”

The program endeavors to provide children living in poverty with a little festive joy at Christmas, thanks to gifts that have been gathered through the efforts of complete strangers.

Spreading the joy

According to the ministry, through donations the Box of Joy — “filled with toys, clothing, school supplies, a rosary and The Story of Jesus — will be sent to children in developing countries like Haiti, Malawi, and the Dominican Republic.”

Henrie shared his hopes for the partnership, stating:

During these difficult times, it’s easy to forget about those who need us the most, in particular the poor and their affected communities. The call to help the poor and provide them with joy is a universal one united around love of neighbor. Providing an impoverished child with a Box of Joy is a reminder of the ultimate gift we have been given — that of God’s love. It’s my hope that you and many more will answer the call and join me this holiday season in encouraging your family and friends to donate a Box of Joy.”

It’s always wonderful to see celebrities share their faith and their efforts in trying to help others. Hopefully, Henrie will help the ministry reach its goal to spread a lot of Christmas joy to those who really need it.

