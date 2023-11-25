This is the 2nd time this month that the Holy Father has been a bit under the weather.

Pope Francis has cleared his schedule for today, after experiencing some “slight flu-like” symptoms.

Matteo Bruni, the director of the Vatican press office, announced on Saturday morning that the Pope’s audiences for the day would not take place.

“The audiences of the Holy Father scheduled for this morning are canceled due to a slight flu-like condition,” read a communiqué to reporters accredited to the Holy See.

The Pope turns 87 on December 17.

This is the second time this month the Pope has been a bit under the weather. On November 6, 2023, with a delegation from the Conference of European Rabbis, Pope Francis said he was not “feeling well” and would thus not read the speech he had prepared for the occasion. He went ahead with his audiences for the rest of the day, including a meeting with children.

Follow reports on the Pope’s health here.