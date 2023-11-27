Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Monday 27 November
Saint of the Day: St. Virgil of Salzburg
Pope breathing better, doesn’t have a fever

Kathleen N. Hattrup - published on 11/27/23

The director of the Vatican press office gave an update on the Pope's health this Monday morning.

Pope Francis’ health report is “good and stable,” according to the director of the Vatican press office, who said November 27 that the Holy Father does not have a fever and that his “respiratory situation is clearly improving.”

Matteo Bruni gave this report in response to journalists’ questions, after the Pope himself explained yesterday that he has a “problem of inflammation of the lungs.”

On Saturday afternoon, a CT scan ruled out pneumonia but did show “a pulmonary inflammation causing some breathing difficulties,” Bruni explained.

“For more effective treatment, a cannula was placed for infusion of intravenous antibiotic therapy,” the spokesman added.

He also reported that some appointments have been postponed, so that the Holy Father “can devote the desired time and energy to them. Others, of an institutional nature or easier to support given his current health condition, have been maintained.”

Follow reports on the Pope's health here.

