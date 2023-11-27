Watch basketball priest make “longest playground shot ever”

Two years ago, St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church in Benoit, Kansas suffered a fire in one of the church towers. Though the church managed to reopen this past June, parishioners are still raising money to cover the repairs. Now they have a golden opportunity to reach their goal thanks to a matching grant.
Fr. Jarett Konrade, the church’s pastor, has found an innovative way to try and raise remaining funds his church needs – while continuing to build a strong bond with his youngest parishioners. In the video below, two St. John’s High School students claim that Fr. Jarett will attempt to make “the longest [basketball] shot ever by a priest on a playground.”
Now, to be honest, as far as the fact-checking team at Aleteia can determine, there exist no actual official records for clerical basketball shots. However, at 76.9 feet (and from a fire escape, no less), we must admit we are impressed with Fr. Jarrett’s athletic skill. We also find the feat theologically appropriate since the game of basketball is a Christian invention.
Just as impressive is the reaction of the St. John’s student body as they cheer their pastor on – and the enthusiastic celebration that ensues when he finally hits nothing but net.
Alas, an attempt yesterday to land a basket from the church tower proved somewhat less miraculous – though Fr. Jarrett did get pretty close!