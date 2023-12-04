The Old Testament and Aleteia can transform your Advent

The Aleteia community is joining together for a pilgrimage this Advent: a pilgrimage to the manger, led by men and women of the Old Testament.

Did you know Ruth’s mother-in-law grew up in Bethlehem? That Joshua was a spy? That Jacob spent much of his life in hiding? How about that Michah’s writings are mostly criticism of the religious and political leaders of the day (sound familiar)?

Too often, we have only a vague sense of the details when it comes to Old Testament characters. We know they are important and that our faith is rooted in theirs, but we recognize that we can (and should) learn so much more from them. Especially in this holy season, we can be led by them.

The figures of the Old Testament were pilgrims to the manger, just as we are today. Though they lived many years or centuries before the “fullness of time,” God prepared his arrival through them.

Each day this Advent, the Aleteia community is joining together to be led by these Old Testament characters as Pilgrims to the Manger.

Our reflections are prepared by a variety of voices, young and old, men and women, priest and lay. They are brief and simple, but sure to bring you another step closer to Bethlehem.

Thank you for being part of this community pilgrimage.

Find each day’s reflection here.