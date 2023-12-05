Dynamic Catholic publishes guide to Eucharistic consecration

The new book by Matthew Kelly guides readers through a 33-day Eucharistic consecration.

Following in the footsteps of the popular Marian consecration program, 33 Days to Morning Glory by Fr. Michael Gaitley, Matthew Kelly has produced 33 Days to Eucharistic Glory.

The new book claims to be the “first ever guide to Eucharistic consecration” and aims to “present profound truths, astonishing historical facts, powerful practical examples, a daily virtue to adopt, extraordinary prayers, and inspiring stories—all in an easy-to-follow daily format.“

33 Days to Eucharistic Glory is a one-of-a-kind resource that, “is an invitation to dedicate yourself to God and make yourself 100% available to Him. It will prepare you to make an unconditional surrender to Jesus in the Eucharist, filling your life with the astounding clarity and lasting joy only He can provide.”

Throughout the 33 days of the guide, Kelly uses various saints as examples and inspiration, such as “Mother Teresa, John Paul II, Thérèse of Lisieux, Maximilian Kolbe, Thomas Aquinas, Sister Faustina, the Children of Fatima, and Mary the Mother of God.”

The book was released on December 1, 2023, and is now available on the Dynamic Catholic website.