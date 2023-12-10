Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Sunday 10 December |
Saint of the Day: Bl. Brian Lacey
Pope lauds pro-life workers on anniversary

POPE AUDIENCE

Antoine Mekary | ALETEIA

Kathleen N. Hattrup - published on 12/10/23

Today, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights turns 75.

Pope Francis praised all those who work in their daily lives to defend human rights, mentioning their commitment during his Angelus address this December 10.

The Pope brought up the endless fight for human rights in the context of today’s anniversary of the signing of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

He said:

Seventy-five years ago, on 10 December 1948, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights was signed. It is like a master plan. Many steps have been taken, many still need to be made, and unfortunately, at times, steps backward have been taken. The commitment to human rights is never finished!

In this regard, I am near all those who, without fanfare, in concrete daily life, fight and personally pay the price defending the rights of those who do not count.

Tags:
Human RightsPope Francis
