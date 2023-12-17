Modern technology brings the Virgin Mary to millions

A projection of Our Lady of Guadalupe on The Sphere in Las Vegas has been making the rounds on social media.

You might remember a while ago Pope Francis appeared on social media wearing a white puffer jacket that left him looking ready to appear in a rap video. It was certainly not the normal attire of the pontiff, yet it looked so real.

Word quickly spread that it was the work of artificial intelligence. And now it seems that modern technology is playing games with us once more.

On the feast day of Our Lady of Guadalupe, it appeared that an image of the Virgin Mary was being projected on The Sphere in Las Vegas. However, as Mexican news outlet N+ indicated, the video was actually a fake — a filter overlaid on an actual video of The Sphere. Many social media users also quickly pointed this out.