Saint of the Day: St. José Manyanet y Vives
Modern technology brings the Virgin Mary to millions

Digitized vision of Our Lady of Guadalupe on phone

Images Products | Shutterstock | TikTok | Altered by Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner - published on 12/17/23

A projection of Our Lady of Guadalupe on The Sphere in Las Vegas has been making the rounds on social media.

You might remember a while ago Pope Francis appeared on social media wearing a white puffer jacket that left him looking ready to appear in a rap video. It was certainly not the normal attire of the pontiff, yet it looked so real.

Word quickly spread that it was the work of artificial intelligence. And now it seems that modern technology is playing games with us once more.

On the feast day of Our Lady of Guadalupe, it appeared that an image of the Virgin Mary was being projected on The Sphere in Las Vegas. However, as Mexican news outlet N+ indicated, the video was actually a fake — a filter overlaid on an actual video of The Sphere. Many social media users also quickly pointed this out.

@annacapry1

#CapCut#amenðŸ™ðŸ™#virgencita#deguadalupe#ðŸŒâ¤ï¸#ðŸŒŽðŸ’«#ðŸ™ðŸŒ¹#ðŸŒ¹ðŸŒ¹ðŸŒ¹ðŸŒ¹ðŸŒ¹ðŸŒ¹#ðŸ™â¤ï¸ðŸ™â¤ï¸ðŸ™â¤ï¸ðŸ™â¤ï¸ðŸ™

â™¬ MaÃ±anitas Guadalupanas – Jorge Dominguez y Su Grupo Super Class

Whoever created the filter was honoring the apparition of the Virgin of Guadalupe on the hill of Tepeyac, Mexico, 492 years ago on December 12. The image of the Morenita del Tepeyac is visible among the fireworks.

While many of those who’ve seen the video on TikTok clearly understood that it was indeed a filter, there has been some confusion. The Sphere did not release any statement.

Technology that inspires?

There is something rather inspiring about the work gone into creating such a filter of Our Lady of Guadalupe for millions to see.

Who knows, perhaps the impressive numbers of people who saw the TikTok video might learn a little more about the Marian apparitions, and how meaningful they are to those of the faith.

In fact, the shrine dedicated to the Virgin Mary’s five apparitions to a Mexican peasant, Juan Diego in 1531 — the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico City — is the most visited Catholic shrine in the world.

It is unclear if there will ever be any comment from The Sphere about the filter. Regardless, it is interesting to see new technologies like this one being used to highlight the beauty of the Catholic faith.

Tags:
FaithOur Lady of GuadalupeTechnology
