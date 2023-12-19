7 Inspiring quotes from C.S. Lewis’ character in new movie

With 'Freud's Last Session' due to be released this week, here's a sneak peak at some of the wise words from Lewis in the movie.

A new film starring Shadowlands‘ Anthony Hopkins and Downton Abbey’s Matthew Goode is due to be released at the end of the week. Entitled Freud’s Last Session, the movie is based on the play of the same name, which in turn is based on a book: The Question of God.

The premise of the film is an imagined discussion between the psychoanalyst Sigmund Freud and C. S. Lewis as they debate the existence of God. Considering Freud’s views on sexuality, there are some topics that may make for some uncomfortable viewing for some.

The movie is set in London in 1939, just a few weeks before Freud’s death. By that time, Freud was battling with the severe pain caused by his inoperable cancer of the jaw. At his request, a physician gave him a lethal dose of morphine, ending his life.

While the meeting between the two intellects is purely fictitious, it is believed Freud did have a meeting with an eminent professor from Oxford not long before his death.

The performances of the main characters are incredibly powerful and convincing, with Goode respectfully holding his own against the formidable Hopkins. Of course, at the end of the movie there is no clear winner in the debate, but along the way, Lewis’ character provides some persuasive reasons to support his devout Anglican faith.

Here are just a few gems that may inspire you in your own faith:

That there is a God. That man doesn’t have to be an imbecile to believe in Him. And those of us who do are not suffering from an obsessional neurosis.”

‘The very concept of God is ludicrous’ (Lewis summing up Freud). What if it’s not a lie? Have you ever wondered how terrifying it would be if you were wrong?”

God gave Lucifer free will, which is the only thing that makes goodness possible.”

Man’s suffering is the fault of man.”

What if God wants to perfect us through suffering. If pleasure is His whisper, pain is His megaphone.”

Why does religion make room for science, when science refuses to make room for religion?”