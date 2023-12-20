Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Wednesday 20 December |
Saint of the Day: St. Dominic of Silos
Aleteia logo
Art & Culture
separateurCreated with Sketch.

Andrea Bocelli duets with son Matteo for “Holy Night”

Andrea and Matteo Bocelli

Andrea Bocelli | Fair Use via YouTube

J-P Mauro - published on 12/20/23

The familial resonance of their harmonies almost sound like the same singer layering vocals, building excitement for Matteo's future as a vocalist.

In the week leading up to Christmas, the Bocelli family has released a couple of stellar recordings, with breathtaking music videos to boot. The first is an exceptional duet between father and son, Andrea and Matteo Bocelli, as they sing “O Holy Night.”

Andrea takes on the role of accompanist at first, playing the piano while Matteo takes up the first verse of the well-known Christmas hymn in English. The English line is traded off for French, sung by Andrea. The two continue through the whole song in this bilingual fashion, but they both sing in French for the moments in which Matteo supports Andrea with some fine baritone harmonies. 

Every time we hear Matteo sing he sounds more and more like his father. While his voice tends to rest just a little lower than Andrea’s soaring tenor, when they sing together it almost sounds like the same person layering vocals. The familial resonance, as well as the clean-cut, dressed-to-the-nines figure that Matteo presents, foretells a successful operatic singing career in this young man’s future. 

Released just a little before “Holy Night” was a solo performance of “The Lord’s Prayer.” Sung completely in English and supported by the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, Bocelli puts on quite the performance from atop the Monte Bianco SKY WAY

The sights of this music video are astounding, as the film crew got the weather to cooperate, allowing for a beautiful view of the snow-capped peaks of Mount Bianco. We had to stifle a gasp at Andrea’s final high notes, because we were sure they would cause an avalanche

For this tune, Andrea sings while Matteo takes a turn at the piano. We’re not sure if he’s actually playing the instrument as the camera surreptitiously neglects to move over his hands. While Matteo has played piano since he was six and is more than able, we would not be surprised if he wasn’t playing the instrument, because some of the broader shots of the video reveal that it is practically balancing on the small platform. It is quite possible that if Matteo played at all it might push the baby grand piano, and possibly Andrea, off the platform. 

The Italian tenor and singer Andrea Bocelli
Read more:Andrea Bocelli sings for World Meeting on Human Fraternity
Andrea Bocelli singing with Bryn Terfel
Read more:Andrea Bocelli to sing at King Charles III Coronation concert
Tags:
Andrea BocelliChristmasHymn
Support Aleteia!

Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Support Aleteia with a gift today!

jour1_V2.gif
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening

Entrust your prayer intentions to our network of monasteries

Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.