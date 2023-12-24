Merry Christmas and a request

Christmas is a time for us at Aleteia to take up the angel’s announcement to the shepherds: Do not be afraid! For behold, I proclaim to you good news of great joy that will be for all the people.

The entire Aleteia editorial team joins me in wishing you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! God has come among us as a tiny child. And he brings with him a joy that has no end! We feel so blessed during these days of grace to share with you, and with all Internet users throughout the world, this tremendous hope for all humankind!

For 10 years now Aleteia has been bearing witness to this joy all over the globe, in many languages, every day of the year. The anxiety-inducing current events of our times, both near and far, will never succeed in dulling the light of this hope in our hearts.

Each year, Christmas is a time for us at Aleteia to take up in a serious way the angel’s announcement to the shepherds: Do not be afraid! For behold, I proclaim to you good news of great joy that will be for all the people. We cling to this commission … and we rely on you to help us make it happen. Aleteia’s future depends on the goodwill and generosity of those we serve. Without donations from our loyal readers, we won’t be able to guarantee the service you are used to. Even more, Aleteia may be forced to close its doors.

If you are a believer in the vital work of Aleteia, please help us with your donation.

May these beautiful Christmas days be filled with so many blessings for you and your family. A very Happy and Grace-Filled 2024!

Support Aleteia by clicking here.