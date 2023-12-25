Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Monday 25 December |
Nativity of Our Lord Jesus Christ
Aleteia logo
Spirituality
separateurCreated with Sketch.

Prayer that the light of Christmas may shine in our deeds

CHRISTMAS FAITH

Shutterstock

Philip Kosloski - published on 12/25/23

Christmas is focused on the coming of Jesus, the Light of the World, not only at Bethlehem, but also in our own lives.

The symbolism of light is a prevalent spiritual theme throughout Advent and the season of Christmas. Jesus in particular is seen as the Light of the World.

This theme is even found in the opening prayer of the Christmas Mass at Dawn, praying that the light of Christ may shine through us.

Grant, we pray, almighty God,
that, as we are bathed in the new radiance of your incarnate Word,
the light of faith,
which illumines our minds,
may also shine through in our deeds.
Through our lord Jesus Christ, your son,
who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the holy spirit,
one God, for ever and ever.

MĘŻCZYZNA PODCZAS MODLITWY
Read more:End each day with these powerful Christmas prayers
Tags:
Catholic PrayersChristmas
Support Aleteia!

Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Support Aleteia with a gift today!

jour1_V2.gif
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening

Entrust your prayer intentions to our network of monasteries

Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.