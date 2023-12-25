Prayer that the light of Christmas may shine in our deeds

The symbolism of light is a prevalent spiritual theme throughout Advent and the season of Christmas. Jesus in particular is seen as the Light of the World.
This theme is even found in the opening prayer of the Christmas Mass at Dawn, praying that the light of Christ may shine through us.
Grant, we pray, almighty God,
that, as we are bathed in the new radiance of your incarnate Word,
the light of faith,
which illumines our minds,
may also shine through in our deeds.
Through our lord Jesus Christ, your son,
who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the holy spirit,
one God, for ever and ever.