NFL Player’s comeback is 2023’s most inspiring sports story

Last January, Damar Hamlin’s heart stopped beating during a football game. Now he's back on the field and giving back to his community and those who saved him.

Athletes are a source of inspiration for many of us. In their often-grueling training routines, they highlight the value of hard work and diligence. Even athletes who engage in individual sports depend upon coaches, trainers, and other athletes, and show the importance of teamwork. Most importantly, athletes are aware of the fragility of the human mind and body. Many develop strong relationships with God, aware of their dependence upon a strength greater than any they can attain.

2023 saw a number of athletes who overcame adversity with the help of love and a positive spirit – but no story was as incredible or uplifting as that of NFL cornerback Damar Hamlin.

Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during an NFL game on January 2, 2023 Schetm | Wikipedia

A shocking moment and a surprising return

It was on January 2, 2023 that Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during an NFL game as millions of viewers looked on in horror. Many thousands offered prayers as he lay unconscious on the field and medics tried to revive him. Remarkably, Hamlin returned to the field months later to resume his football career. He has played in only a few games for the Bills this season, but Hamlin’s story continues to inspire.

An alumnus of Pittsburgh Central Catholic High School, Damar Hamlin credited his survival and comeback to God. A recent Instagram post expressed his relationship with the Lord in a vivid way: “know I’m God Scent you can smell it on me..” And back on Thanksgiving, he posted: “God you didn’t have to choose me, but you did and I’m thankful you made the right choice!”