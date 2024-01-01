Pope calls for ‘insistent prayer’ for Nicaragua

2 Bishops and a handful of priests have been arrested as Ortega regime continues its persecution of the Church.

After praying the midday Angelus on this first day of 2024, Pope Francis turned his thoughts to the only country in America where the Church is facing an active persecution: Nicaragua.

I follow with deep concern what is happening in Nicaragua, where bishops and priests have been deprived of their freedom. I express to them, to their families, and to the whole Church of the country my closeness in prayer. I also invite all of you present here and all the People of God to insistent prayer, while I hope that the path of dialogue will always be sought in order to overcome the difficulties. Let us pray today for Nicaragua.

The Holy Father’s exhortation comes after another bishop was arrested, and at least five priests in the last days of 2023.