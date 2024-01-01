Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Monday 01 January |
The Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God
Aleteia logo
Church
separateurCreated with Sketch.

Pope calls for ‘insistent prayer’ for Nicaragua

Nicaragua

OSWALDO RIVAS | AFP

(FILES) Two boys prepare a statue of Jesus Christ after a procession on Good Friday in the Holy Week celebrations around the fields of the Metropolitan Cathedral in Managua on April 7, 2023. Nicaraguan authorities have arrested six priests over the past two days, bringing to 11 the number of clergy detained since December 20, news reports and opposition figures said on December 30, 2023.

Kathleen N. Hattrup - published on 01/01/24

2 Bishops and a handful of priests have been arrested as Ortega regime continues its persecution of the Church.

After praying the midday Angelus on this first day of 2024, Pope Francis turned his thoughts to the only country in America where the Church is facing an active persecution: Nicaragua.

I follow with deep concern what is happening in Nicaragua, where bishops and priests have been deprived of their freedom. I express to them, to their families, and to the whole Church of the country my closeness in prayer.

I also invite all of you present here and all the People of God to insistent prayer, while I hope that the path of dialogue will always be sought in order to overcome the difficulties. Let us pray today for Nicaragua.

The Holy Father’s exhortation comes after another bishop was arrested, and at least five priests in the last days of 2023.

mgr isodoro mora nicaragua
Read more:Nicaragua: Praying for your (arrested) bishop is a crime; but that prayer is part of every Mass
Tags:
NicaraguaPope Francis
Support Aleteia!

Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Support Aleteia with a gift today!

jour1_V2.gif
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening

Entrust your prayer intentions to our network of monasteries

Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.