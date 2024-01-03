“Adeste Fideles” has never sounded so enormous and thrilling

Dan Vasc has astounded us again with another complete reimagining of a timeless Christmas tune, this time in Latin.

The radio stations may have abandoned their seasonal playlists, but we’re going to let the holiday music keep playing as we celebrate the season of Christmas, which lasts until the Feast of the Baptism of the Lord, celebrated on January 8 this year. Today we’re listening to a brilliant metal arrangement of “Adeste Fideles,” performed by vocalist Dan Vasc.

Dan Vasc is an accomplished singer who fronts the band Fearless and has built a following approaching 1 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. Last year Vasc had our jaws on the floor with a rendition of “Angels We Have Heard on High” that would make the Trans-Siberian Orchestra jealous. This time, he took on “Adeste Fideles,” to incredible success, with the video already nearing 700,000 views after just a week and a half.

Vasc pulls no punches on this epic rendition of “O Come All Ye Faithful,” sung completely in its original Latin form. We especially liked how the arrangement alternated between simple organ accompaniment and full rocking band. These back and forth sections helped the guitar hit harder.

While Gabriel Belozi showed some excellent guitar work on the solo, the star of the song is still Dan Vasc and his incredible voice. Just wait for the ending when he bends through 4 notes on his way up to a 10-second high note. It is a level of drama that would never work in church, but still somehow fits the piece, bringing an epic feeling to its scale, worthy to celebrate the birth of the Lord.

Along with his impeccable singing performance, Dan Vasc also provided all the drum work and organ work on this recording. Hear more from this tremendously talented musician on his official website, Spotify, Apple Music, or just about any streaming platform you prefer. Be sure to follow him on YouTube to keep up with all his releases.