Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Saturday 06 January |
Saint of the Day – St. André Bessette
Aleteia logo
Church
separateurCreated with Sketch.

Let us learn from their embrace: Pope notes Holy Land anniversary

Pope Francis-ANGELUS- Epiphany-2024

Antoine Mekary | ALETEIA

Kathleen N. Hattrup - published on 01/06/24

Paul VI and Patriarch Athenagoras broke down "a wall of incommunicability that had kept Catholics and Orthodox apart for centuries"

After praying the midday Angelus on the feast of the Epiphany, Pope Francis noted a 60-year anniversary that occurred January 5.

Sixty years ago, in these very days, Pope Saint Paul VI and the Ecumenical Patriarch Athenagoras met in Jerusalem, breaking down a wall of incommunicability that had kept Catholics and Orthodox apart for centuries. Let us learn from the embrace of those two great men of the Church on the path to Christian unity, praying together, walking together, working together.

Learn all about their meeting, and the surprising way it came about here:

Pope Paul VI (R) meets Orthodox Patriarch Athenagoras I
Read more:This meeting 60 years ago in Jerusalem changed a millennium

The Pope considered how that gesture of unity leads us to pray for the war-torn land where Jesus walked, and the Kings visited:

And thinking of that historic gesture of fraternity in Jerusalem, let us pray for peace, for peace in the Middle East, in Palestine, in Israel, in Ukraine, all over the world. So many victims of war, so many deaths, so much destruction … Let us pray for peace. I express my closeness to the Iranian people, in particular the relatives of the many victims of the terrorist attack that occurred in Kerman, the many who were injured and all those who were affected by this great suffering.

Enjoy some images of the festive (though chilly) morning in St. Peter’s Square

(Slideshow) Feast of Epiphany Angelus 2023
Launch the slideshow
Tags:
Pope Francis
Support Aleteia!

Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Support Aleteia with a gift today!

jour1_V2.gif
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening

Entrust your prayer intentions to our network of monasteries

Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.