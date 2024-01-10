Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Saint of the Day: St. Paul the Hermit
Church
We need a “Eucharistic sense” of eating, says Pope

Kathleen N. Hattrup - published on 01/10/24

If we take our bodily nourishment with a Eucharistic sense, the Pope explains, we'll have gratitude to God and fraternal sharing with our neighbor.

Pope Francis continued his series of reflections on vice and virtue this January 10 by considering the sin of gluttony.

In his greetings to specific language groups at the end of the general audience, he voiced this invitation :

Let us ask the Lord to recover the Eucharistic sense of eating, which brings gratitude to God for what he gives us, and communion with our neighbor, with whom we share the joy of fraternity.

The Holy Father considered gluttony as a very pernicious sin in our day:

In societies troubled by eating disorders and which, all too often, waste great amounts of food even as many people in our world go hungry, our eating habits should be moderate and socially responsible. May the prayers we say in thanksgiving for God’s gift of our daily bread, inspire us to be mindful of our responsibility towards others and virtuous in our enjoyment of the good things of this earth.

