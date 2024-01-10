We need a “Eucharistic sense” of eating, says Pope

If we take our bodily nourishment with a Eucharistic sense, the Pope explains, we'll have gratitude to God and fraternal sharing with our neighbor.

Pope Francis continued his series of reflections on vice and virtue this January 10 by considering the sin of gluttony.

In his greetings to specific language groups at the end of the general audience, he voiced this invitation :

Let us ask the Lord to recover the Eucharistic sense of eating, which brings gratitude to God for what he gives us, and communion with our neighbor, with whom we share the joy of fraternity.

The Holy Father considered gluttony as a very pernicious sin in our day: