Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Thursday 11 January |
Saints of the Day: Sts. Victor I, Miltiades, and Gelasius I
Aleteia logo
Voices & Views
separateurCreated with Sketch.

Rest in peace, Vincenzo, and thank you

Vincenzo Riva

RealyEasyStar/ Fotografia Felici / Alamy Stock Photo | Alamy Stock Photo

Kathleen N. Hattrup - published on 01/11/24

In 2013, Vincenzo was embraced by Pope Francis; the viral image became a symbol of the tenderness of God and the dignity of life. Vincenzo has passed away at 58.

Vincenzo Riva described Pope Francis’ hands as “so tender. Soft and beautiful.” And through them, and the embrace they imparted, Riva said he “felt only love.”

Riva passed away January 10 at age 58.

His encounter with the Pope, in 2013, went viral. And it became a symbol both of what the Holy Father would come to often refer to as “God’s style” — compassion, closeness, tenderness — and the dignity of life.

Riva suffered from type 1 neurofibromitosis that began to appear when he was 15 years old. It is a rare and currently untreatable disease that causes painful growths.

Speaking of his meeting with Pope Francis, Riva explained, “he held me tight, drawing me close to him, and he didn’t let go. I tried to speak, to say something, but I could not: the emotion was too strong. It lasted a little over a minute, but it seemed like an eternity.”

The president of Riva’s native Veneto region in Italy, Luca Zaia, sent his condolences, saying that the images of the encounter between Riva and the Pope were a reminder that “inclusion and socialization, in the face of all the barriers that might create isolation in illness, are a universal right for the sick and a duty for all of society.”

“Vinicio was a model in the expression of great values and human relationships in illness, even one that, as in his case, is severely disfiguring. A rare pathology made his life difficult to the limits of the impossible since he was a boy but, also thanks to the help of those who loved him, he was able to demonstrate in a short life great dignity and the value of life in suffering … At this time I send my condolences to his family and friends.”

Read Riva’s own beautiful account of the meeting with Pope Francis below:

pope francis embraces man with disfigured face
Read more:Pope Francis Embraces Severely Disfigured Man

CNN spoke with him here.

Support Aleteia!

Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Support Aleteia with a gift today!

jour1_V2.gif
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening

Entrust your prayer intentions to our network of monasteries

Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.