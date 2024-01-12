The US bishops invite Catholics to join "9 Days for Life," a time of prayer and action encompassi the annual Day of Prayer for the Legal Protection of Unborn Children.

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) is inviting Catholics nationwide to take part in its “9 Days for Life” initiative, which will see thousands pray a novena beginning January 16. The 9-day seriest of prayers encompasses the annual Day of Prayer for the Legal Protection of Unborn Children on January 22.

Catholics in the US have participated in the Respect Life novena since its inception in 2013 – the 40th anniversary of Roe v. Wade – which was decided on January 22, 1973.

The USCCB notes that although the Supreme Court overturned Roe, sending abortion decisions back to elected representatives, continuing efforts are needed to protect children and their mothers from the tragedy of abortion. The bishops note that in the last 10 years, the Respect Life novena has reached hundreds of thousands of people in over 100 different countries.

How to participate

Participating in “9 Days for Life” is as easy as signing up on the novena’s dedicated webpage, which has options for both English and Spanish speakers. Those who sign up will receive daily emails or text messages.

The overarching intention of the Respect Life novena is the end of abortion, but each day will feature a related prayer intention, as well as a reflection, action ideas, and more. Examples of the prayer intentions include: “may every pregnant mother receive compassionate care and support as she nurtures the life in her womb”; and “may civic leaders work for the protection of all human life, in every stage and circumstance.”

Learn more about the Respect Life novena 9DaysforLife.com, and sign up today to pray solo or in a group for the protection of human life.