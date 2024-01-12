Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Pope calls for solidarity with Nicaragua; Catholics unite in novena

COSTA RICA - NICARAGUA - RELIGON - CHURCH - RIGTHS - ARREST

Photo by Oscar Navarrete / AFP

Daniel Esparza - published on 01/12/24

The Pontifical Mission Societies and Aid to the Church in Need are launching a Novena to the Immaculate Conception to stand in solidarity with Nicaraguans facing persecution and hardship.

Following Pope Francis’ urgent plea for prayer for Nicaragua, two major Catholic organizations are mobilizing faithful across the world for a nine-day prayer campaign. The Pontifical Mission Societies and Aid to the Church in Need are launching a Novena to the Immaculate Conception, starting January 14th, to stand in solidarity with Nicaraguans facingpersecution and hardship.

The Holy Father’s appeal came on January 1, highlighting his deep concern for “bishops and priests deprived of their freedom” and urging Catholics to “pray insistently” for the nation.

This Novena echoes his call to action, uniting Catholics in a prayer movement for peace and justice.

Ines San Martin, VP of Communications for the Pontifical Mission Societies, emphasized the importance of this initiative:

“We’re not just praying; we’re standing with our Nicaraguan brothers and sisters in their struggle.”

This Novena serves as a tangible expression of Catholic compassion and action, embodying the Church’s mission of love and unity.

Father Roger J. Landry, of Aid to the Church in Need USA, echoes this sentiment, “In the face of suffering, prayer is our most powerful weapon.” Drawing inspiration from the apostles gathered in prayer with Mary, the Novena stands as a call to faith and strength for Nicaraguans.

Pray and stay informed

Participants can join the daily prayers and reflections through social media platforms or via email registration. This journey goes beyond individual prayers; it’s a call to remain informed and engaged with the challenges facing Nicaragua.

The Pontifical Mission Societies and Aid to the Church in Need invite everyone to join this crucial spiritual event. Through united prayer, we can make a difference in the lives of those suffering and reassert our commitment to peace and brotherhood.

For more information and participation details, follow @TMPS_USA on Facebook and Instagram, and Aid to the Church in Need-USA.

