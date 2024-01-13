Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Saturday 13 January
Saint of the Day: Bl. Francesco Maria Greco
You’ll be shocked at how Benedict XVI’s parents met (Video)

Caroline Fischer - published on 01/13/24

Finding a future spouse online is common nowadays, but the story of how Benedict XVI’s parents met shows there are many ways for husbands and wives to meet.

These days it is common to learn that married couples first met through an online dating website. A common question I hear all the time is: “How did you guys meet?” Inevitably someone will ask if my husband and I met online or “the old-fashioned way”?

Our view of the past is often distorted by movies or how we imagine things used to be. We have it in our heads that 50-plus years ago, every couple met at a dance or through family connections, etc. That’s what we generally mean by “the old-fashioned way”.

When you look at how life was really lived, however, you can be surprised. Take the example of the parents of Pope Benedict XVI. The story of how Joseph and Maria Ratzinger met was only discovered in 2006.

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to learn the surprising and even somewhat shocking truth!

