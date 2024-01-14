Fr. Mike Schmitz’s “In a Year” podcasts headed for radio

EWTN's Global Catholic Radio Network will begin airing daily episodes of both "Bible in a Year," and "Catechism in a Year" back-to-back.

The conclusion of 2023 marked the end of a monumental two years of work for famed Catholic priest Father Mike Schmitz. In 2021, Fr. Schmitz hosted the “Bible in a Year” Podcast, which quickly rose to the top of Apple’s religious podcast charts where it remains in the #2 spot after two years. Only a little less popular, his 2022 podcast, “Catechism in a Year,” also boasted an entire year in the top 10, currently resting at #7.

Now, these two podcasts are destined for national radio, as they will be airing from EWTN.

Inside Radio reports that the EWTN has reached an agreement with Ascension – producers of the two “In a Year” podcasts – to see both shows run on the EWTN Global Catholic Radio Network.

The podcasts will air back-to-back, first “Bible in a Year” followed by “Catechism in a Year,” with nightly episodes running at 10 pm Eastern Time.

Jack Williams, General Manager of EWTN Global Catholic Radio Network, expressed his excitement to welcome two popular podcasts to the station’s lineup:

“We’re very happy to offer these podcasts to our affiliates since obviously these are two of the most popular podcasts ever,” Williams said.

In the “Bible in a Year” podcast, Fr. Mike Schmitz reads through the Holy Bible in its entirety, from Genesis to Revelation. Each episode features two or three chapters from the biblical books, followed by brief and concise explanations from Fr. Mike. A natural orator, Fr. Schmitz has a talent for communicating biblical passages in easily understandable terms.

The “Catechism in a Year” podcast is very similar, with Fr. Schmitz trading the Holy Bible for the Catechism of the Catholic Church. Here, the host’s eloquence and personability is even more essential, as the complex faith aspects covered in the Catechism – presented in large blocks of text – can sometimes bewilder even lifelong Catholics.

Listen in at 10 pm for the “Bible in a Year” and “Catechism in a Year” podcasts on EWTN’s Global Catholic Radio Network. Be sure to check your local EWTN affiliate for scheduling, as it notes that regional stations may shift the program to a time better suited for their audiences.