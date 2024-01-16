Prayer for priceless love for Year of Prayer 2024

... what a wonderful lesson you have shown us sinners for our salvation by warning us to buy tried gold, by which is understood wholehearted love.

In preparation for the Jubilee ’25, the Pope has designated 2024 a Year of Prayer. Aleteia brings you a weekly prayer to grow in this year.

The prayer for this week during this Year of Prayer is by Blessed Raymond Jordano, a medieval French abbot who wrote around the year 1381. This poignant prayer celebrates the pricelessness of Jesus’ love and voices our desire to be blessed with it: