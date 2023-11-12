The Holy Father wants a year in preparation for the 2025 Jubilee that will help "stimulate prayer with simplicity and in accordance with Christ’s heart."

Pope Francis has announced that the year 2024, in preparation for the Jubilee 2025, will be dedicated to prayer.

The Pope made this announcement when he met with a group of shrine rectors and workers at the Vatican on November 11.

“I wanted next year, in preparation for the 2025 Jubilee, to be entirely dedicated to prayer. Next year will be dedicated to prayer,” he told them.

The Pope said that “guides” will be published, “which will help rediscover the centrality of prayer.”

I recommend them to you: they will be a good read, which stimulate prayer with simplicity and in accordance with Christ’s heart.

The Holy Father called for a daily renewal of the “joy and commitment” of “being men and women of prayer.”