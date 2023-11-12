Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Sunday 12 November |
Saint of the Day: St. Josaphat
Aleteia logo
Church
separateurCreated with Sketch.

2024 will be Year of Prayer, says Pope

2024 Year of Prayer

Aleteia/Shutterstock composite

Kathleen N. Hattrup - published on 11/12/23

The Holy Father wants a year in preparation for the 2025 Jubilee that will help "stimulate prayer with simplicity and in accordance with Christ’s heart."

Pope Francis has announced that the year 2024, in preparation for the Jubilee 2025, will be dedicated to prayer.

The Pope made this announcement when he met with a group of shrine rectors and workers at the Vatican on November 11.

“I wanted next year, in preparation for the 2025 Jubilee, to be entirely dedicated to prayer. Next year will be dedicated to prayer,” he told them.

The Pope said that “guides” will be published, “which will help rediscover the centrality of prayer.”

I recommend them to you: they will be a good read, which stimulate prayer with simplicity and in accordance with Christ’s heart.

The Holy Father called for a daily renewal of the “joy and commitment” of “being men and women of prayer.”

Prayer that comes from the heart, not like parrots. No. From the heart. May the words that are spoken come from the heart.

000_32DE4QY.jpg
Read more:The Vatican presents its Jubilee 2025 preparations
POPE FRANCIS AUDIENCE
Read more:Prayer is a “holy force” to defeat “diabolical force” of war: Pope
EUCHARISTIC ADORATION
Read more:Prayer as adoration: But do we know how to adore?
Tags:
Jubilee 2025Prayer
Support Aleteia!

Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Support Aleteia with a gift today!

jour1_V2.gif
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening

Entrust your prayer intentions to our network of monasteries

Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.