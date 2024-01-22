Robert Louis Stevenson’s poem for St. Marianne Cope

Known for his books, including 'Treasure Island' and 'The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde,' Stevenson visited St. Marianne Cope in Hawaii.

St. Marianne Cope had a profoundly generous heart. When an appeal was sent for help in caring for lepers in Hawaii, Cope leapt at the chance and was eager to help those in need.

One day in May 1889, poet and author Robert Louis Stevenson

came to Hawaii

While in Hawaii, he visited St. Marianne Cope and observed the heroic charity she possessed while serving the leper colony there. Stevenson stayed for eight days, and before leaving, he wrote the following poem.

TO MOTHER MARYANNE To see the infinite pity of this place,

The mangled limb, the devastated face,

The innocent sufferer smiling at the rod—

A fool were tempted to deny his God.

He sees, he shrinks. But if he gaze again,

Lo, beauty springing from the breast of pain!

He marks the sisters on the mournful shores;

And even a fool is silent and adores. Guest House, Kalawao, Molokai.

He was so impressed by St. Marianne that he had a piano shipped to her after he left her community.