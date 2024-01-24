How Jesus prayed before every decisive moment in his life

Jesus always prayed before he had to make a major decision, highlighting the importance of our doing the same.

Jesus’ life on earth was meant to be an example for us to imitate. This is especially true of his life of prayer.

The Catechism of the Catholic Church highlights how he prayed before every major event in his life:

Jesus prays before the decisive moments of his mission:

before his Father’s witness to him during his baptism and Transfiguration,

and before his own fulfillment of the Father’s plan of love by his Passion.

He also prays before the decisive moments involving the mission of his apostles:

at his election and call of the Twelve,

before Peter’s confession of him as “the Christ of God,”

and again that the faith of the chief of the Apostles may not fail when tempted. CCC 2600

The Catechism further explains that “Jesus’ prayer before the events of salvation that the Father has asked him to fulfill is a humble and trusting commitment of his human will to the loving will of the Father” (CCC 2600).

We are challenged in a similar way to pray before the decisive moments of our lives.

We should pray before committing to our own vocation, whether it be marriage, priesthood, or consecrated life, but also before any other major decisions that come after.

It could be which job to take, how many children God is calling you to have, or where to live.

Above all, Jesus shows to us that we need to pray before we embark on our own voyage of life.