Young Catholic volunteer working in DC shot dead in robbery

Ryan Realbuto, 23, had moved to the US Capitol to work with the Capuchin Franciscan Volunteer Corps to aid underserved communities.

A 23-year-old recent college graduate from upstate New York, who was living in Washington DC for volunteer work, was killed in an attempted robbery on Thursday, January 18, 2024. Police are offering a $25,000 reward for information that would lead to the arrest of the assailant, who has yet to be identified and is still at large.

The New York Post reports that Ryan Realbuto was walking home with two friends when the trio was approached by a car. An armed suspect exited the vehicle and demanded money, but when no cash was produced, the assailant shot Ryan and fled the scene. Realbuto’s friend tried to stop the bleeding while first responders arrived; he was then rushed to the hospital, but emergency surgery was not able to save the young man.