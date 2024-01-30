Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Tuesday 30 January
Saint of the Day: St. Mutien-Marie Wiaux
Bible quotes to comfort a hurting heart 

Karen Hutch - published on 01/30/24

Have you ever had have a breakup, or been disillusioned by someone or something in your life, and feel that your heart is broken?

Author Washington Irving said, “Love is never lost. If not reciprocated, it will flow back and soften and purify the heart.”

When we go through a stage of heartbreak and we feel hurt, we need to to face it with patience, and trust that things will get better. Who can comfort our heart better than God Himself?

God wants to heal your wounded heart with his words of truth and life. Just open your Bible and remember that God is the source of inexhaustible love. Are you ready to open the door of your heart to him? 

Here are some passages from Sacred Scripture that can give you hope and strength in this situation:

“The Lord is near to the brokenhearted,
and saves the crushed in spirit.”

(Psalm 34:18)
“He heals the brokenhearted, and binds up their wounds.”

(Psalm 147:3)

“Cast all your anxiety on him, because he cares for you.”

(1 Peter 5:7)
“The Lord is a stronghold for the oppressed,
a stronghold in times of trouble.
And those who know your name put their trust in you,
for you, O Lord, have not forsaken those who seek you.”

(Psalm 9:9-10)

“Wait for the Lord;
be strong, and let your heart take courage;
wait for the Lord!”

(Psalm 27:14)
“Come to me, all you that are weary and are carrying heavy burdens, and I will give you rest.”

(Matthew 11:28)

“My soul melts away for sorrow;
strengthen me according to your word.”

(Psalm 119:28)
