Friday 02 February |
The Feast of the Presentation of the Lord
3 Beautiful prayers to the Immaculate Heart of Mary

Aleteia - published on 02/02/24

We join with the saints in praying through our Mother's Heart.

We pray, with St. Teresa of Calcutta:

“Mary, give me your Heart: so beautiful, so pure, so immaculate; your Heart so full of love and humility that I may be able to receive Jesus in the Bread of Life and love Him as you love Him and serve Him in the distressing guise of the poor.”

And with St. John Paul II:

“Immaculate Heart of Mary … Let there be revealed once more in the history of the world the infinite saving power of the redemption: the power of merciful love. May it put a stop to evil. May it transform consciences. May your Immaculate Heart reveal for all the light of hope.”

And with St. Francis of Assisi:

“Immaculate Heart of Mary, Cause of Our Joy, pray for us!”

Płomień Miłości Niepokalanego Serca Maryi
Read more:How to make a consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary
