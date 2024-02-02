Bishop Pietro Wu Yishun's ordination seems to reflect improving relations between Beijing and the Vatican in the context of their Provisional Agreement.

Bishop Pietro Wu Yishun was ordained bishop of the Apostolic Prefecture of Shaowu, in southern China, on January 31, 2024. The Vatican press office announced the ordination a few hours later. Pope Francis had appointed the 59-year-old prelate to the post on December 16, 2023, “within the framework of the Provisional Agreement between the Holy See and the People’s Republic of China,” it added.

This is the ninth episcopal consecration under this agreement, and the third in less than a week. As such, it seems to indicate greater fluidity of relations between Rome and Beijing.

Bishop Wu Yishun, baptized into the Catholic faith under the first name Pietro, was born on December 7, 1964. He received priestly ordination on August 15, 1992, for the Diocese of Xiamen, after studying at Sheshan seminary in Shanghai. Fr. Pietro was then sent to Minbei, becoming parish priest of Nanping and responsible for the apostolic prefectures of Shaowu and Jian’ou. He has now thus formally become bishop of an ecclesiastical district for which he was already responsible as a simple priest.

A well-attended ceremony

On his X profile, Jesuit Fr. Antonio Spadaro, undersecretary of the Dicastery for Culture and Education who knows China well, reported that Bishop Li Shan of the Beijing diocese presided over the episcopal consecration mass. Nearly 80 priests from dioceses across the country took part, along with more than 360 nuns and lay representatives.