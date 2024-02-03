Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Saturday 03 February |
Saint of the Day: St. Blaise
Aleteia logo
Spirituality
separateurCreated with Sketch.

Did you know Fat Tuesday honors the Holy Face of Jesus?

Ikona Jezusa Chrystusa w Odessie na Ukrainie

hramikona | Shutterstock

#image_title

Philip Kosloski - published on 02/03/24

As devotion to the Holy Face of Jesus spread in the early 20th century, Fat Tuesday was appointed as a special feast day.

While Fat Tuesday (Mardi Gras) is most well-known for its sumptuous celebrations and festivities before Ash Wednesday, the Church also honors the Holy Face of Jesus on that day.

Devotion to the Holy Face of Jesus spread throughout the Church in the late 19th century and grew in popularity during the early 20th century.

According to Annabelle Moseley in an article for Aleteia, “In 1843, Sister Marie of St. Peter had visions of Jesus requesting a devotion to His Holy Face called ‘The Golden Arrow,’ which brings Him great delight; as He said to Sr. Marie, ‘All who honor My Holy Face in a spirit of reparation thereby perform for Me the services of the pious Veronica.’”

Even St. Therese of Lisieux became attracted to this devotion and added it to her religious name, “Sister Therese of the Child Jesus and the Holy Face.”

Moseley adds in her article, “In 1938, Jesus appeared to Blessed Maria Pierina de Micheli, His face bloodied by His Passion, and said, speaking of His Face, ‘I wish that it be venerated by a special feast on Tuesday, the day before Ash Wednesday. I wish that the feast be preceded by a novena in which the faithful make reparation with me, joining together and sharing in my sorrow.’” 

The League of St. Martin explains, “The Sacred Congregation of Rites under Pope St. Pius X granted permission for the Mass of the Holy Face in the Decreta, vol. 1910, p. 189a. On April 17th, 1958, Ven. Pope Pius XII extended the devotion by approving the observance of the Feast of the Holy Face on Shrove Tuesday (Tuesday before Ash Wednesday).”

After Vatican II this feast is no longer officially celebrated on the General Calendar, but individuals can still honor the Holy Face of Jesus with private devotions on the Tuesday before Ash Wednesday.

THE HOLY FACE
Read more:Need to awaken your soul for Lent? Here’s the devotion that will do it
shroud of Turin
Read more:How to pray the Chaplet of the Holy Face of Jesus
Tags:
Devotions and FeastsJesus ChristLent
Support Aleteia!

Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Support Aleteia with a gift today!

jour1_V2.gif
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening
Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.