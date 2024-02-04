Prep for Lent: 5 devotional books to help enter the season

Check out these beautiful devotional books if you'd like to set aside time to pray and grow in your relationship with Jesus this Lent.

Lent will be here before you know it. Devotional books are helpful resources if you’d like to set aside time to pray and grow in your relationship with Jesus this Lent. Here are five that I think might be especially helpful. You will want to order one or more soon to have them in time for Ash Wednesday.

Each of these books will help you to enter deeper into the mystery of this penitential season, so that you can approach Easter with a heart ready for the miracle of the Resurrection.

Word on Fire’s Lenten Gospel Reflections

In this devotional booklet, Bishop Robert Barron invites readers to enter more deeply into the prayerful nature of the season.

Lenten Gospel Reflections features the full Gospel reading for each day of Lent, a daily reflection from Bishop Barron, space for journaling and answering reflection questions, and more.

Made for Heaven: A Guided Lent Journal for Prayer and Meditation

Join Fr. Agustino Torres, CFR, founder of Corazón Puro, on a multimedia Lenten journey inspired by St. Francis. Begin the season with a vow of poverty and end at Easter with a heart free from the desert of sin and open to love, serve, and care for others.

Made for Heaven features original art and daily meditations on a passage from Scripture, reflection questions, prayer, and space for journaling and notetaking.

Bitter and Sweet: A Journey into Easter

From Tsh Oxenreider, bestselling author of Shadow and Light: A Journey into Advent, comes this devotional to help readers meditate and rejoice in the transcendent miracle of Easter. Starting on Ash Wednesday and leading readers all the way through Holy Week, Bitter and Sweet is an invitation to better understand Jesus’s sacrifice as you delight in His ultimate love for you.

The Road to Calvary: Daily Meditations for Lent and Easter

With St. Alphonsus Liguori as spiritual guide, The Road to Calvary takes readers on the long difficult path Our Lord took to His death and crucifixion.

Drawing on the wisdom of the saints who have gone before him, Liguori adds his own insights into the events of the passion, death, and resurrection of the Lord so that readers may truly enter the details of Christ’s suffering and ultimate victory over death.

The Ascension Lenten Companion: Walking with Jesus to Jerusalem

Fr. Mark Toups immerses readers in Christ’s journey through his life, inviting reflection on his suffering and death, and inspiring celebration in his resurrection.

The Ascension Lenten Companion guides readers to an encounter with Christ so as to arrive at Easter transformed by God’s love. Each day’s entry presents a word, a reflection, and a prompt for prayer and meditation.