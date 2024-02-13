Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Tuesday 13 February |
Saint of the Day: Bl. James Miller
Aleteia logo
Church
separateurCreated with Sketch.

Pope Francis will visit Venice on April 28 

Pope Francis during his weekly general audience in Paul VI Hall at the Vatican on February 07 2024

Antoine Mekary | ALETEIA

I.Media - published on 02/13/24

Pope Francis will be going to Venice on April 28, 2024, to visit an international art exhibition, a women's prison, and the local Catholic community.

Pope Francis will visit Venice on Sunday, April 28, 2024, the Holy See announced on February 13. The 87-year-old Pontiff’s first visit to Italy this year includes three appointments.

During his day in the capital of the Veneto region, the Pope will visit the Holy See’s pavilion at the 60th Venice Biennale, an international art exhibition, the brief statement from the Dicastery for Culture and Education explains.

This year the Holy See, which has been present at this prestigious international art exhibition since 2013, will have a pavilion dedicated to human rights and marginalized people.

The Pontiff will then visit the Giudecca women’s prison, a facility that can accommodate around 100 inmates, located around 5 miles (8km) west of the city.

Lastly, he will meet with Catholics from the Patriarchate of Venice – the equivalent of a diocese – currently headed by Patriarch Francesco Moraglia. Pope Francis received the region’s bishops on an ad limina visit on February 8.

The Bishop of Rome will be visiting Venice 13 years after his predecessor Benedict XVI, who visited the famous port city on May 7-8, 2011. John Paul II visited in 1985. 

Pope Francis, who hasn’t made an apostolic trip within Italy since his trip to Asti in November 2022, is also planning to take two other trips within the country in 2024: Verona on May 18 and Trieste on July 7.

Pope Francis releasing a white dove at the Juba International Airport in Juba South Sudan
Read more:The Pope’s 40 trips abroad in 10 years
Tags:
ItalyPope FrancisVatican
Support Aleteia!

Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Support Aleteia with a gift today!

jour1_V2.gif
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening
Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.