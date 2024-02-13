Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Tuesday 13 February |
Saint of the Day: Bl. James Miller
Aleteia logo
Spirituality
separateurCreated with Sketch.

What is an equipollent canonization, and how is it different?

Hildegard of Bingen

Wolfgang Sauber | CC BY-SA 4.0

Philip Kosloski - published on 02/13/24

An equipollent canonization does not follow the procedures of a regular canonization and is often used to canonize a historically popular saint.

Typically when the Vatican declares an individual a saint, there is a standard canonization procedure that must be followed.

The individual’s life needs to be examined thoroughly to determine if they lived a life of heroic virtue, and evidence of two verifiable miracles that further confirm the saints’ heavenly intercession must be documented.

This process normally takes many years to complete, and the miracles need to go through an in-depth scientific inquiry.

However, if that saint has been deceased for several hundred years, the procedure is more difficult to follow, so the Vatican has the option to declare someone a saint through “equipollent canonization.”

The “equipollent” canonization procedure

As explained in a previous Aleteia article, with the “equipollent” canonization (sometimes called “equivalent” canonization), the inscription of the saints is done by a simple decree of the pope without the regular process, which involves verification of a miracle. These saints “must have enjoyed a long and uninterrupted devotion, as well as a reputation for signs and graces.” Their canonization is requested by a large representation of the Church, directly to the pope.

Benedict XVI used the same recognition forSt. Hildegard of Bingen, who is also recognized as a doctor of the Church. 

Benedict XIV formalized this process in the 1700s. Through it, a pope invites the universal Church (as opposed to the local place where a saint might have been from, or a particular religious order he or she belonged to) to recognize the feast of the saint, with Mass and the Divine Office.

This recognizes that the Church’s judgment has been made on the person’s sanctity, even though the usual formula of canonization hasn’t been followed.

An equipollent canonization is still very rare and only occurs with a very small percentage of saints.

Pope Francis Thumbs Up
Read more:Back to saint-making! Sunday’s canonization is a return to normalcy
portrait of young woman
Read more:Canonization process opens to declare FOCUS missionary saint
Tags:
Pope Benedict XVISaintsVatican
Support Aleteia!

Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Support Aleteia with a gift today!

jour1_V2.gif
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening
Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.