3 Interactive ways to help kids meditate with the Rosary

There are a few very cool tools available to help kids stay focused during Rosary time, and even meditate on the mysteries as their age allows.

As important as family Rosary time is, we all know it can get a little chaotic, too.

Whether it’s the toddler rolling around on the floor while everyone is trying to pray, older kids constantly whispering “Are we on the right bead?!” or the baby grabbing your rosary every time you look away, praying the Rosary with your children is not always the most meditative and peaceful experience!

Fortunately, there are a few things that can help. As with so many things in life, “practice makes perfect,” or at least, practice makes things more familiar. The more a family prays the Rosary, the more kids will settle into a routine of knowing what to expect and how to behave.

There are also a few cool sets available to help your kids stay focused during Rosary time, and perhaps even meditate on the mysteries as much as their age allows.

These sturdy wooden materials are environmentally friendly and sturdy, sure to last a long time even with lots of use. In fact, they might be a good fit for a Catechesis of the Good Shepherd Atrium, depending on the needs of the community.

Check out these materials below.

1

The Rosary Pray and Play Set by Saintly Heart and Brother Francis, $54.99



This is such a special item: I’ve never seen something quite like this pray and play set to help little children really see and follow the mysteries of the Rosary. Accompany Brother Francis as he meditates on the Mysteries of the Most Holy Rosary of the Blessed Virgin Mary and invite children to learn about Jesus’ life through Mary.

Recounting the Scripture passages for the Joyful Mysteries, the Sorrowful Mysteries, the Glorious Mysteries and the Luminous Mysteries, this beautiful wooden set invites children to pray the Rosary in experiential and age-appropriate ways, strengthening their love for Jesus and leading them to a better understanding of His Life.

The set includes 33 colorful, unbreakable figures made from eco-friendly, sustainable wood; two accordion-style backdrops featuring all 20 Mysteries of the Rosary; and a cloth carry bag for easy clean up. Together, these allow your children to follow along and create a beautiful and prayerful scene for guided play.

You can get 10% off the price with coupon code ROSARYTOY.

2

Wooden Decade Rosary Ball Set by Shining Light Dolls, $39.99



Featuring just one mystery of the Rosary, but easily repeated to use for the entire Rosary, this beautiful set includes a wooden base, 10 removable balls, and a removable cross.

This Montessori-style set is crafted using highly sustainable rubber wood and a rainbow of non-toxic paints. Little hands and hearts will love the large format of the wooden decade rosary ball set.

3

Wooden Rosary Board by Catholic All Year and Gather and Pray, $70



Use this Montessori-inspired board to increase children’s focus and develop fine motor skills while learning to pray. Place a wooden ball on the board each time a Hail Mary is said. The colorful puzzle pieces offer a visual reminder of the mysteries of the Rosary, offering an interactive and tactile way to pray.

The durable wooden board has the instructions for praying the Rosary engraved directly on it. It comes with 54 wooden balls, 10 reversible wooden discs that display stunning artwork of all 20 mysteries of the Rosary, a reversible miraculous medal puzzle piece, a crucifix puzzle piece. and a cotton bag for storage.