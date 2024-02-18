Join in prayer as Pope, curia begin retreat

The Holy Father and his closest collaborators will be on retreat from February 18 through February 23.

The Holy Father invites the Cardinals resident in Rome, the heads of Dicasteries and the Superiors of the Roman Curia, to undertake a period of Spiritual Exercises in a personal way, suspending work activities and gathering themselves in prayer in the first week of Lent: from the afternoon of Sunday, 18 February, until the afternoon of Friday, 23 February.

This is the announcement published by the Vatican. Thus, the Aleteia community assures our prayers for our Holy Father Pope Francis and his closest collaborators, especially during these days.

After praying the midday Angelus on February 18, the Pope mentioned his retreat and how it is taking place in the Year of Prayer:

This afternoon, together with Curia staff, we will begin the Spiritual Exercises. I invite communities and the faithful to dedicate in this time of Lent and along this year of preparation for the Jubilee, which is the “Year of Prayer,” specific moments to gather in the presence of the Lord.

Here is a prayer for the Church from the Ordinariate of the Chair of St. Peter: